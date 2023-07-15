Hamilton’s Veterans Park memorial wall gets boost from ‘Singo’ players at brewery

Every Tuesday night, it’s a special party at Municipal Brew Works — it’s Singo night.

But this past and coming Tuesday will be a little bit more special, especially for two groups of Singo players. The groups each paid $500 to be able to curate the songs used in that evening’s games. That total of $1,000, however, will be donated to the Hamilton Veterans Commission to go to update the veterans memorial wall at Veterans Park.

Gary and Pam Longfield, of Seven Mile, and formerly of Fairfield, was the first of the two groups to pick 75 songs out of about 1,000 to be used in this past Tuesday’s games.

“We discussed it right away,” said Gary Longfield, an Army veteran, when Municipal Brew Works co-owner Jim Goodman announced the auction. “We said, ‘We’re going to win that.”

That was the same attitude from the group that played with Jeff Zipfel and Lance Clayton, of Hamilton.

“It definitely was a competition,” said Clayton. “It was a battle that went back and forth for quite a while.”

According to the groups, it started at a few bucks, then steadily rose, with people bidding $10 or $20 at a time. Once it topped $100, it was essentially between the two groups.

“I was the aggressive bidder,” said Zipfel of the friendly bidding war. “They (the other group) kept turning back at me and looking at me like, ‘What are you doing?’”

Singo is a licensed game that’s bingo with songs. While the games are individually played, people play with groups of friends. There are three rounds of games, and winners of each round get a $20 gift card. Singo offers premade song lists for games, but when a recent software update to the program happened, license holders could make their own lists.

And Goodman saw an opportunity.

“Municipal Brew Works decided to auction off a chance for customers to great their own game playlist,” he said, adding the intent was to support the Veterans Park fund. Specifically, he said it would help update the veterans memorial wall, which hasn’t been updated since Vietnam.

Zipfel had his hand up to bid over $500 when Goodman stopped the bidding, offering both groups of players an opportunity to make a game playlist.

Last week’s playlist was themed “Jamming at Municipal.” This week’s playlist is an ode to the children of the ‘90s. The theme is “Mom said turn that crap off,” which will feature popular music of the 1990s that would aggravate parents if it was up too loud.

All bidders said they would do it again, especially with the money going to a good cause. Sherry Duvensky, of Hamilton, who plays with the Longfields, said she would have gone “as high to win it.”

“We had it in our mind that we wanted to win it because it means a lot to us,” she said. “I think that anything that the veterans have done, or any military and armed forces need to be recognized, need to be taken care of for our country.”

Singo at Municipal Brew Works

When: 7 p.m. every Tuesday

Where: Municipal Brew Works, 20 High St., Hamilton

Cost: Free to play