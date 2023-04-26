Hanover Winery kicks off season of outdoor events soon

Situated on a 15-acre property, the family owned-and-operated winery opened in 2009. It has more than 27 award-winning wines from dry to sweet dessert, including many wines that have earned International wine-competition Double Gold, Gold and Silver Medals, such as Cabernet Sauvignon, Sweet Lizzy, Malbec and Tempranillo, among others.

Hanover Winery has food for its patrons, selling handmade, thin-crust pizzas, cheese and charcuterie boards and Bavarian pretzel bread with warm beer cheese. The kitchen is typically open during normal business hours and for select, on-site events.

The names of the pizzas are wine names. There’s a cheese pizza named The Must, a pepperoni and sausage pizza is called The Press, a veggie pizza is called The Vine and a deluxe pizza is known as The Cask. Additionally, Hanover Winery sells a gluten-free, cauliflower pizza crust.

“This has allowed more couples to come out, instead of just groups of women, although, we did have some men. Now, it’s a bigger mix, because we do have the food, beer, spirits, and wine. It also allows us to bring in local beers like Municipal Brew Works,” said Eddie McDonald.

He said coming in the near future, Hanover Winery will have a wood-fired pizza oven.

Hanover Winery also serves Bourbon cocktails, a variety of craft and domestic beers, Sangria, wine slushies, Bourbon slushies, soda and bottled water.

“Dammit Annie!” is one of Hanover Winery’s most popular wines. It is a blend of Blackberries and locally grown Haskap Berries, sweet enough for dessert. The wine was named after The McDonald’s youngest Labrador Retriever, Annie.

Mason’s Red (named after The McDonald’s Chocolate Lab, Mason) is another favorite as well as the 2020 Tempranillo Model T Ford Club, which is a dry ruby red wine with flavors of plums, berries and herbs. This custom label wine was created to celebrate the 65th Model T Ford Tour coming into Hamilton in July 2022.

Hanover Winery added a fifth dog labeled wine, “Malbec Jack” in 2021. In 2022, Hanover Winery received 23 awards between the international and State of Ohio wine competitions.

Its wines are also featured in area retail locations, including Kroger, Jungle Jim’s International Market and many more.

The winery has also expanded to retailers in Dayton, Columbus and other nearby markets.

How to go

What: Hanover Winery to kick of season with Girl Scout Cookie and Wine Pairing, live music and food

Where: Hanover Winery, 2165 Morman Road, Hanover Twp.

When: Beginning May 4, Thursday winery hours are 4-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday hours are 1-10 p.m. Four Mile Creek Band will perform from 6:30-10 p.m. May 13. El Rey Mexican Food Truck will serve food starting at 5 p.m. Hanover Winery will serve food from 1-5 p.m.

Cost: $5 to enter

More info: hanoverwinery.com. A list of retailers that carry wines from Hanover Winery is available at hanoverwinery.com/stockists.