How Dorothy Lane Market grew from a fruit stand to a gourmet grocery chain

Their son, Norman Mayne, became CEO in 1967 and runs the business with his own son, Calvin, who is the president.

» SWEET TREATS: 5 things to love about the epic Dayton chocolate-maker Esther Price

Multiple locations. In 1953, the business grew from a fruit stand to a brick and mortar store at 2710 Far Hills Ave. Since the first store opened, Dorothy Lane Market has expanded to two other markets, Washington Square and Springboro, in 1991 and 2002, respectively.

Combined Shape Caption Photo credit: NCR Archive at the Montgomery County Historical Society--People flocked to the Grand Opening of Dorothy Lane Market in 1953. Circa August 5, 1953. Credit: NONE Credit: NONE Combined Shape Caption Photo credit: NCR Archive at the Montgomery County Historical Society--People flocked to the Grand Opening of Dorothy Lane Market in 1953. Circa August 5, 1953. Credit: NONE Credit: NONE

Club DLM. In 1995, DLM was the first of area supermarket to offer a frequent-buyer program to its customers. Card holders receive tailored discounts and coupons sent through the mail based on the items they most shop for.

» RELATED: Bill's Donut Shop: What to know about this Centerville favorite

A famous name in famous places. Shoppers have started a tradition of packing their brown DLM bag when they go on vacation. Those who take a picture holding a bag at a recognizable place or landmark will receive a gift card.

Perhaps the most notable of those came from Air Force Col. Gregory Johnson, an astronaut from Fairborn who took an image from a space shuttle.