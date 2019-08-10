How Dorothy Lane Market grew from a fruit stand to a gourmet grocery chain

Dorothy Lane Market started as a fruit stand in 1948 and has grown into a locally sourced gourmet grocery chain.
Here is how this local grocery became a favorite among shoppers in the Miami Valley:
Originally a fruit stand. DLM began as a fruit stand on the corner of Dorothy Lane and Far Hills Avenue when Calvin D. Mayne and Frank Y. Sakada started the business on Aug. 12, 1948.
All in the family. In 1958, Sakada sold his share of the company to Mayne, who continued to operate the store until his death in 1972. Calvin's wife, Vera, became president and retired at the age of 100 before passing at age 105.
Their son, Norman Mayne, became CEO in 1967 and runs the business with his own son, Calvin, who is the president.
Multiple locations. In 1953, the business grew from a fruit stand to a brick and mortar store at 2710 Far Hills Ave. Since the first store opened, Dorothy Lane Market has expanded to two other markets, Washington Square and Springboro, in 1991 and 2002, respectively.
Club DLM. In 1995, DLM was the first of area supermarket to offer a frequent-buyer program to its customers. Card holders receive tailored discounts and coupons sent through the mail based on the items they most shop for.
A famous name in famous places. Shoppers have started a tradition of packing their brown DLM bag when they go on vacation. Those who take a picture holding a bag at a recognizable place or landmark will receive a gift card.
Perhaps the most notable of those came from Air Force Col. Gregory Johnson, an astronaut from Fairborn who took an image from a space shuttle.
