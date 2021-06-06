Harry and Meghan Announce Birth of Lilibet Diana

The baby, who was born Friday in Santa Barbara, California, will go by the name Lili, an abbreviated version of the nickname given the queen when she was a young girl. She is the couple’s second child, and her birth adds a joyful note to what has been a year of turmoil after an interview in which Meghan accused the family of racism and callousness after she married Harry in 2018.

In a statement, the couple’s press secretary said Meghan and the child were healthy and back home in Montecito, California, where the couple moved last year after a rancorous separation from the family.