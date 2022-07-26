Hartman Rock Garden to host Tchotchke Palooza on Saturday

Explore Clark County deputy killed in mobile home park shooting

Rose said some of these were never finished or broke, which is why many aren’t on permanent display, but they add a splash of color. The stories behind them can be as interesting as the figures themselves.

“We’re still learning a lot of these stories and studying them as historical objects,” he said.

While the art made of rock and concrete are the main features, the garden will introduce more including interpretive tours and a highlight tour that summarizes the garden through 10 main objects. Rose also encourages people to appreciate the new horticulture surrounding the rocks.

“There’s a real showman quality, the flowers are in full bloom. It’s a beautiful union of art and horticulture,” he said.

While Hartman Rock Garden draws people from all over the country and sometimes internationally to enjoy its quirky and unique attractions, Rose said Tchotchke Palooza is also a great day for the Springfield community. It’s the perfect chance for those who haven’t visited before or haven’t been in a while to check it out.

“We love being part of the South Side in Bloom Tour. This makes us special in the visionary art world. These objects are just joyful,” he said.

HOW TO GO

What: Tchotchke Palooza

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., July 30

Where: Hartman Rock Garden, 1905 Russell Ave., Springfield

Admission: Free; donations accepted

More info: hartmanrocks.org/