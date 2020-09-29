Have an old refrigerator? Appliance Amnesty Weekend kicks off Thursday

Trying to get rid of an old appliance? Montgomery County Environmental Services is hosting its bi-annual Appliance Amnesty Weekend starting Thursday.
Drop off refrigerators, air conditioners, water heaters, stoves or other appliances for free at the Montgomery County Transfer & Recycling Facility at 1001 Encrete Lane in Moraine from Oct.1-3.
Hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
To participate, please bring proof of residency.
Anyone with questions can call 937-225-4999.