Have an old refrigerator? Appliance Amnesty Weekend kicks off Thursday

A Rumpke truck departs the Montgomery County Solid Waste District Transfer and Recycling Facility in Moraine in this October 2016 photo. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF
Local News | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

Trying to get rid of an old appliance? Montgomery County Environmental Services is hosting its bi-annual Appliance Amnesty Weekend starting Thursday.

Drop off refrigerators, air conditioners, water heaters, stoves or other appliances for free at the Montgomery County Transfer & Recycling Facility at 1001 Encrete Lane in Moraine from Oct.1-3.

Hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

To participate, please bring proof of residency.

Anyone with questions can call 937-225-4999.

