Have you seen this truck? Dayton police seek information in stolen backhoe

Crime & Law | 20 hours ago
By Kristen Spicker

Dayton police are looking for information on a backhoe that was stolen on New Year’s Day in the city.

The backhoe was taken on Pruden Avenue around 6:40 p.m.

Police released surveillance video showing the backhoe being down the street with a pickup truck following behind it. The truck follows it to Stanley Avenue and onto Valley Street, heading toward Riverside, according to police.

Anyone with information on the truck or stolen backhoe should call police at 937-333-COPS or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

