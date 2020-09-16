Having respiratory symptoms? Local COVID-19 test sites to also test for flu

Dayton-based Premier Health and affiliated laboratory CompuNet announced their COVID-19 test collections sites will also have flu tests for people with provider orders, which can help people distinguish what is causing their respiratory symptoms.
Premier stated that during the pandemic, anyone exhibiting flu-like symptoms – such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, a runny or stuffy nose, or headaches – can talk to their provider, generally via a video visit or e-visit, and be tested at its collection sites if given a provider’s order for the testing.
If deemed appropriate by their provider, the patient can visit one of the Premier Health or CompuNet testing locations and with the collection of a single swab, be tested for both COVID-19 and seasonal influenza. This includes OnMain, at 1229 S. Main St., Dayton, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. No appointment required but physician’s order is required. This also includes certain CompuNet patient service centers, for patients with an appointment and provider’s order required:
- 11135 Montgomery Road, Suite 200, Montgomery: 1 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday to Friday,
- 62 N. Breiel Blvd., Middletown: 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday,
- 2355 Derr Road, Springfield: 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday to Friday,
- 1850 W. Main St., Troy: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Premier Health patients with an appointment and provider’s order can also get testing any day at sites at Atrium Medical Center, Upper Valley Medical Center or its urgent cares in Vandalia and Miamisburg.
Results from the specimen testing are generally available within 24 hours.