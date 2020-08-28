Health department monitoring local music venue for COVID-19 complaints

“At that time we spoke with the manager. We will continue to monitor the situation,” Suffoletto said.

Calls to Oddbody’s for comment were not returned.

Suffoletto said the health department has not written any violations or citations to any businesses in Montgomery County found to be not enforcing social distancing, mask wearing or other safety measures.

Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit cited a Vandalia tavern for selling alcohol past 10 p.m. The Little York Tavern was among 10 Ohio establishments cited Aug. 20 through Aug. 22.

The case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.