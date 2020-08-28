Health department monitoring local music venue for COVID-19 complaints

The health department is monitoring a live music venue in Riverside for not regulating patrons’ mask wearing or social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Riverside police records obtained by the Dayton Daily News show that multiple calls for service have been made about Oddbody’s, located at 5418 Burkhardt Road, in the last month about concerns over large crowds and mask wearing.
From July 31 to Aug. 22, there were 10 calls for service, most of them about patrons of the venue not wearing masks or behaving loudly.
Dan Suffoletto, the spokesman for Public Health - Dayton and Montgomery County, said the health department has also had complaints about Oddbody’s.
Public health visited Oddbody’s and spoke with management regarding complaints about mask wearing and social distancing on Aug. 20. There have been no documented complaints about Oddbody’s serving alcohol past the state mandated cutoff of 10 p.m.
“At that time we spoke with the manager. We will continue to monitor the situation,” Suffoletto said.
Calls to Oddbody’s for comment were not returned.
Suffoletto said the health department has not written any violations or citations to any businesses in Montgomery County found to be not enforcing social distancing, mask wearing or other safety measures.
Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit cited a Vandalia tavern for selling alcohol past 10 p.m. The Little York Tavern was among 10 Ohio establishments cited Aug. 20 through Aug. 22.
The case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.