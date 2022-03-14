Here’s how Springfield will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

The past two years weren’t the most festive St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. This year may feel more like those of the past as there will be plenty of opportunities around Springfield.
Here Thursday, March 17.
- O’Conners Irish Pub, 2200 N. Limestone St., will begin its festivities at 8 a.m. with kegs and eggs. Live music will be part of the day with the Irish Drab Band doing traditional Irish music at 9:30, followed by Retrobution performing ‘80s music at noon and The Weekend Effect with dance music at 6:30 p.m.
Admission is $10. An Irish plate will also be offered for $8 including cabbage rolls, shepherds pie, corned beef and cabbage.
-Fratelli’s, 42 N. Fountain Ave., will open at 9 a.m. offering breakfast sandwiches, followed by drink and corned beef food specials and live music later in the day.
- COHatch, 101 S. Fountain Ave., will have live music and drink specials, 6-9 p.m. Performers will include Bubba & the Electric Gumps, 9 Volt and special guests. Admission is free.
-Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company, 102 W. Columbia St., will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day(s), calling it slainte, an Irish and Scottish Gaelic term used for a drinking toast, and will stretch it over three days. Thursday will have McGovern Irish Dance at 6:30 p.m. followed by the Springfield Symphony Orchestra strings and harp ensemble at 7.
Friday’s music will include Celtic rock from Spot Fire at 8 p.m. Saturday starts with the Market at Mother’s, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with Celtic music from Dave Yarnell, noon to 2:30 p.m. and The Dreamboats at 7 p.m.
-St. Patrick’s Day with the Pleasant Street Blues Band, 6-10 p.m. at the Springfield Eagles Lodge, 1802 Selma Road. There will be live music and dancing along with dinner for purchase. Admission is free.
