HIGH DEMAND, SHORT SUPPLY: Live Christmas trees are selling fast this holiday season

“Thank you for a great season, we are now closed,” the tree farm’s owners posted on its Facebook page on Dec. 6. In response to a question from a disappointed customer who wrote, “Wow, so what happened,” the owners replied, “We sold all of this year’s crop!”

Fulton Farms in Troy said on Facebook in mid-November that it would only be open until Dec. 6 for people to get live Christmas trees.

There had been speculation that 2020 would be a busy season for tree-sellers, since the coronavirus pandemic would reduce the number of people traveling to large family gatherings and would instead prompt more families to celebrate at home. The National Christmas Tree Association, which represents sellers and other organizations involved in the industry, had said in November that farmers were seeing a high volume of requests for trees even before Thanksgiving.

Joe’s Pines brings in cut trees from outside Ohio, so it has access to supply that a cut-your-own local tree farm would not have. But even its supplies are dwindling, too.

“We’ll be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day until we run out of trees,” Venard said.