Holly Jolly Hamilton returns with series of festive events, including laser lights show

A series of holiday events and festivities are taking place across the City of Hamilton, where dozens of businesses are decorated and open extended hours through the big shopping season.
All of the activities are wrapped up under the “Holly Jolly Hamilton” event title, which is in its third year.
“The event initially started out of COVID-19, and not being able to gather in that time during COVID. Our businesses were shut down and needed support, so that’s really why Holly Jolly Hamilton started. It was a response from the pandemic,” said Tiffany Grubb, director of membership and marketing for the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce.
Holly Jolly Hamilton is a partnership between the City of Hamilton and the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce. The groups aim to highlight Hamilton through more than a dozen events as it brings awareness to the businesses downtown and encourages residents to shop local.
HJH features everything from scavenger hunts to Santa sightings and much more.
“For families, the Reindeer Games Scavenger Hunt is one that I would recommend, because you can do all of those things — shop, eat, and enjoy time with your family, all while you do the scavenger hunt, because it’s downtown on High Street and on Main Street. So, you get to explore all of the unique businesses along the way,” Grubb said.
Illuminate Hamilton will light up the city with luminaries, shops will be open late, and there will be laser light shows for attendees to enjoy. Businesses will be decorated, and some retailers will have lights in their windows.
There will also be snow machines at various points throughout downtown. Businesses will offer specials and promotions throughout the event. Luminaries will line the streets and shops will be open late, getting everyone in the holiday spirit. There will be continuous laser light shows at the Butler County Courthouse, U.S. Bank Downtown, and Hamilton’s Urban Backyard, and check out Armstead Park for a special surprise.
Credit: City of Hamilton submitted photo
Credit: City of Hamilton submitted photo
Hamilton has more than 70 businesses located throughout its downtown. Participating businesses are listed for each event.
Holly Jolly Hamilton also offers plenty of kid-friendly offerings, too, such as the Joy to the Wald, a Christmas with Santa event in Lindenwald or the German Village Christmas Walk, which is this weekend.
“Supporting your community, and being a part of your community, is also supporting the local businesses that are such an important part of the fabric of Hamilton. So, when you eat local, shop local, and you support local, you’re really giving back to your community.”
The “Explore Hamilton” app is another way community members can keep up to date with the listing of community events, which are listed there. Also, each of the businesses are listed on a map. Those looking to explore Hamilton can download the app before they visit. The app is free, and it can be downloaded from the App Store, or the Google Play store.
Upcoming Holly Jolly Hamilton events
This weekend:
5 to 9 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday: Hamilton Christkindlmarkt at the Butler Co. Fairgrounds
Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday: German Village Christmas Walk near downtown Hamilton
Coming up:
5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10: Illuminate Hamilton (laser light show on Butler County Historic Courthouse, lighted shopping walks)
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 17: Joy to the Wald on Pleasant Avenue
Noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 17: That’s a Wrap, wrapping station at 162 High St. (Lobby outside of Alexander’s Market & Deli)
Now through Dec. 17:
Hamilton’s Ornament Crawl: https://bit.ly/3gr0osg
Ongoing:
Reindeer Games: Help Santa find his elves! Info at hamilton-ohio.com/hrg
Thorough Dec. 24: Santa’s House open near the historic courthouse in downtown Hamilton
Pyramid Hill’s Journey Borealis drive-through lights show: https://journeyborealis.com
