Homebound senior citizens to get Valentine’s Day baskets through Centerville partnership

CENTERVILLE – The city said it will donate valentines in the form of nearly three dozen Baskets of Warmth to homebound senior citizens in Washington Township and Centerville.
Centerville officials coordinated with Meals on Wheels to organize this program as a collaboration between several local organizations, according to the city.
They include: the Centerville Police Department; Washington Twp. and its fire department; Miami Valley Newspapers; the Area Agency on Aging in Dayton; and Premier Health.
The following, according to the city, are items included in the baskets: Blanket, hot chocolate packet, white mask, File of Life, hand sanitizer, heart-shaped hot and cold pack, door touch tool, packets of tissues, newspaper activity book, and a city of Centerville pen, decal and Mission Vision Values booklet.
It will also include several handouts regarding assistance available in Centerville and Washington Twp., according to the city.