‘Homecoming’ dances planned for students at event center

“It’s limited capacity and is first come first served,” Trice said.

Earlier this year, the coronavirus pandemic cancelled proms and other social events for students. “The students are just at home, just doing virtual learning, and have basically been stripped of everything sports, entertainment, social life,” Trice said.

Trice saw homecoming as an opportunity to give the students something to do since restrictions on gatherings that were put in place in May have since been adjusted.

One parent said she doesn’t see the event as a safety hazard.

“I don’t see this event being different from us going to Lowes, Target or Kroger,” said parent Tiffanie Perry. “I have no concerns because my daughters cheer and they have been actively participating since July, once the city started opening up.”

Trice said the response has been positive. “Right now, it has been positive feedback for the most part. We couldn’t do every school because we only had so many sponsors. so that’s one thing that some people are asking.”

Dances scheduled

Trotwood Rams - Oct. 2

Dunbar Wolverines - Oct. 8

Stivers Tigers - Oct. 9

Thurgood Marshall Cougars - Oct. 15

Ponitz Panthers - Oct. 16

Meadowdale Lions - Oct. 23

For more info, call (614) 499-9948