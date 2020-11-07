How ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ landed at a Middletown movie theater before its Netflix premiere

Bryson said a food drive connects with the movie’s theme of a family struggling with addiction and other issues that caused it to need help.

Cinema 10 Middletown will begin showing the film on a regular schedule, at regular ticket prices, on Wednesday.

“We chased down Netflix to get a special screening,” Bryson said. “We wanted to have a Saturday screening, but they only allowed a Tuesday screening.”

Bryson said Netflix also gave permission to allow the discounted price of $5 to stay aligned with the theater’s “Super Tuesday” pricing.

When Netflix feels a film has Oscar-winning potential, the streaming service will often release the film to select local or independent theaters ahead of the Netflix release, said Jonathan McNeal, manager of The Neon in Dayton and film expert. Last month, The Neon announced plans for its own premiere of the film on Wednesday.

Bryson doesn’t know how many people will attend the special screening. However, some local officials are excited about the special screening.