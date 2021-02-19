Humane Society: Protect your pets from bitter cold, winter weather

If it’s too cold for you to be outside it’s too cold for your pets, according to the Humane Society. However, if your animals have to stay outdoors, give them proper shelter to keep them warm.

Anyone who sees a pet that has been left outdoors for an extended period and isn’t protected from the elements should call the Humane Society at 855-738-7911 or file a report online at www.hsdayton.org/report. For dogs left outside in Montgomery County, call the Animal Resource Center at 937-898-4457.