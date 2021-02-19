Humane Society: Protect your pets from bitter cold, winter weather

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is reminding pet owners to keep on eye on their furry friends during bitterly cold temperatures and to keep them inside as much as possible.
If it’s too cold for you to be outside it’s too cold for your pets, according to the Humane Society. However, if your animals have to stay outdoors, give them proper shelter to keep them warm.
Anyone who sees a pet that has been left outdoors for an extended period and isn’t protected from the elements should call the Humane Society at 855-738-7911 or file a report online at www.hsdayton.org/report. For dogs left outside in Montgomery County, call the Animal Resource Center at 937-898-4457.
Rain, sleet and snow can damage your pet’s skin, causing chapped or itchy paws or flaky, dry skin.
In addition to protecting your their skin, here are some other tips to keep pets safe during winter weather:
- Battle cold weather by taking pets inside expect for periods of exercise. When going outside, consider dressing them in a sweater or coat to help them retain body heat and keep their skin from drying out. Protect their paws from salt crystals and other ice-melting elements by putting booties on pets or rubbing petroleum jelly into paw pads before going outside. Once they come back in, wipe their paws with a dry towel immediately and make sure to get between their toes.
- If pets must stay outside, give them a well-equipped shelter that is draft-free and large enough for them to turn around, sit up and lie down inside.
- Pets need more energy during winter to stay nourished, so make sure to feed them a little more and give them plenty of water. Keeping pets hydrated will also help moisturize their skin. Make sure their water is fresh and unfrozen.
- While getting into your vehicle, bang on the hood to alert cats and other wildlife who may crawl under the hood for warmth. Make sure to hit your hood before starting the engine to avoid possibly injuring them
- Keep your pets groomed to avoid salt crystals or de-icing chemicals from clinging to their fur and drying out their skin. Trim their fur and make sure to pay attention to any hair between their paws. Brushing pets frequently also helps simulate blood circulation and can improve their overall skin condition. Be sure to limit the number of baths, however, to avoid removing essential oils pets produce to keep their skin healthy.
- Avoid salt and other de-icing chemicals that can irritate pets’ paw pads. Make sure to wipe their feet with a damp towel when they come inside so your pet doesn’t lick their paws and irritate their mouth too.
- Keep antifreeze away from pets. The deadly poison has a sweet taste that may attract some animals. Wipe up any spills and store antifreeze in a safe place where it can’t be accessed by pets.