Humor, romance part of Clark State production ‘Red Herring’

Another program was just added, the Associate of Applied Science in Entertainment Technology, focusing on stagecraft, lighting, electrics, audio, rigging, video, computer-aided design and welding. The program prepares students who complete the degree for entry-level careers in various areas, such as set construction, sound engineering, and lighting for theatre, film, video, and event productions, Lauricella said.

She said another exciting factor is several program alums have returned as artists to give back to the program by sharing their experiences after going on to complete their bachelor’s degree at four-year programs.

Aleksandra “Sasha” Kozlova is a graduate and first-time director along with longtime director Paden Frank. Acting alums include Zach Roberts, Taylor Elizabeth Nelson and Emily Parsons. The ensemble cast includes alumni Lindsey Tomlin and Windom Mesure and current students Abbie Hawke and Dawson Hudson, with this the latter’s first role on stage.

Behind the scenes, Andrew Darr joined the production as a guest lighting designer, regularly designing lights and sets for Beavercreek Community Theatre.

“Having Darr share such a stunning, saturated lighting design has been excellent for students to see his dedication and artistry to the craft,” Lauricella said.

The Clark State Theatre Arts Program will present its next student production in April, the award-winning “Clybourne Park.”

HOW TO GO

What: “Red Herring”

Where: Turner Studio Theatre, Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 South Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: 8 p.m. today, Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5, and 2 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 6

Admission: $15

More info: www.facebook.com/clarkstatetheatre/