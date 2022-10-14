IKEA brings breakfast back, and a shrimp sandwich is on the menu

Breakfast returns from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays starting Oct. 15. The menu features a small breakfast plate with scrambled eggs, bacon, and home fries; new blueberry and cinnamon scones; cinnamon buns and SKAGEN shrimp sandwich.

“Members of IKEA Family, IKEA’s free loyalty club, can also enjoy a hot coffee or tea in the Swedish Restaurant (an everyday benefit),” said a release from IKEA.