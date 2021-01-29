“Even though I’m in fear, I have to be here, to try to make it work at some point,” Mangmeesub said. “Even now, I don’t want to walk into the back of the restaurant.”

He and his wife are Thai immigrants, and he said he has no association with China. He said he didn’t know if the business was targeted because they are immigrants.

Mangmeesub said he worries about the cost of fixing the hood, especially since business has gone down since the start of the pandemic.

“Since the COVID we don’t make any money at all,” he said. “I try to pay the rent, pay all expenses, I just try not to owe anybody money.”

He said he didn’t want to buy a gun for the shop either.

“I’m not trying to buy a gun to kill someone over my little soup business because I don’t think it’s worth it,” he said.

He also said he and his wife are the only two employees.

“People spread the news about us, people came to support us, and I really appreciate it, but right now we can’t handle a lot of customers,” he said.

Mangmeesub said he was considering moving locations, because he worries about the vandals coming back but he signed a two-year lease. He said he planned to reach out to Riverside city council.

“I’m fearful for my life and my wife that maybe something is going to happen again because I don’t know how many of them they have,” Mangmeesub said. “Are they going to come back again, are they going to beat me when I take the trash out in the night? I don’t know.”