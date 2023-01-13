Inaugural event celebrating Black-owned wineries to take place in Liberty Twp.

Session one of Black Wine Fest on that Saturday will be from 1 to 4 p.m., while session two is from 6 to 9 p.m.

Tiffany Luckey, spokeswoman for the event, said the Liberty Center location was chosen because “it’s a beautiful area.”

“And we chose Sugar Loft Events II because they are Black owned and Natasha lives in the West Chester area so she is very familiar with the area,” said Luckey of 3,500-square foot event hall.

“And once the event is over people can venture out and do other things in the Liberty Center,” she said of the popular mixed use retail, restaurant and entertainment venue on the border of Liberty and West Chester townships.

The festival is “designed to let people know there are Black wine makers and producers out there and to support Black-owned businesses all over the Tri-State, the nation and the world. And we will have some Black winemakers from South Africa there too so we are excited about that.”

General admission tickets, which range from $60 to $90 for VIP admittance, will include unlimited wine samples, a souvenir wine glass, and a charcuterie plate. VIP ticket holders will enjoy everything included with general admission plus one-hour early access to the event, a swag bag, and other exclusive treats.

Tickets can be purchased here. For more information on the event go its Facebook page.

