IndieCraft brews excitement at Mother Stewart’s

Just so the ears don’t feel left out, eight bands will perform live throughout the event, including some on Mother’s brand-new outdoor stage. Admission to IndieCraft is free and tickets for beer tasting can be purchased separately.

IndieCraft is Mother’s answer to other cities that had similar events. The first in 2019 was a success and was set to return last year before cancellation due to the pandemic, so anticipation is high according to John Kelly, downtown events coordinator of the Greater Springfield Partnership.

Explore Ohio developer wants to turn Upper Valley Mall into a business park

“It was incredibly received by the public. We’ve gotten all these requests about it,” he said. “It’s an opportunity for the public to gather again in a safe way if you feel comfortable coming out.”

Mother Stewart’s is a community space and events hub where visitors can enjoy the atmosphere indoors and out, with activity going on in both.

Participating breweries include Crooked Handle; Hairless Hare; Dayton Beer Co.; Warped Wing; Branch & Bone; Alematic Artisan; Devil Wind; Nine Giant; High Grain; and Roundhouse Depot Brewing. Some were here in 2019 and others are new, and they’ll all be outdoors in Mother’s beer garden.

Tickets for tastings will be sold in $10 increments with each ticket equaling $1. Tickets can be used toward pours of four ounces costing two tickets; 8 ounces costing three tickets; or 16 ounces costing five tickets. Patrons must be age 21 or older and have a valid ID to purchase a wristband.

Kelly sees IndieCraft as a chance to bridge a gap between Cincinnati, Dayton and Columbus. He saw a number of people drive here from those cities when he volunteered at the 2019 event, following certain bands or breweries and gives them a sample of the Springfield community.

Explore Solar Splash returns to Clark County Fairgrounds

Food trucks will be Cupzilla Korean BBQ; Christian Brothers Meat Co.; Thank God It’s Fryday; Raging Bull Woodfired Pizza; Old School Smoked BBQ; EAT; Hunger Paynes; Griddles + Cheese; Freddie’s Franks + Burgers.

Music will be indoors and outside and kicks off with Stringus Khan at 7 p.m. and Motherfolk at 9 on Friday. Saturday’s lineup has New Moons at 5 p.m.; In the Pines at 5:45; The American Landscape at 6:30; The Story Changes at 7:15; The Katawicks at 8; and Speaking Suns at 9:15.

IndieCraft will also debut Mother’s new permanent outdoor, 20-foot stage complete with roof covering, lights and sound system.

“This is some bands’ first event back,” Kelly said. “It’s amazing how a town our size can do this. It’s a celebration of a lot of things including being together again.”

Parking is free and will be available at the lot adjacent the Hatch Artist Studios, in the Ohio Valley Surgical Center parking lot or at the downtown parking garage.

For more information on IndieCraft, go to Mother Stewart’s or the Visit Greater Springfield Facebook pages.