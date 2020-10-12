Indoor visitations can resume at nursing homes starting today

There are restrictions still in place for facilities that decide to continue indoor visits. All visits must be scheduled ahead of time and are limited to two visitors per resident per visit for 30 minutes. Visitors are required to wear a mask.

Facilities will keep a log of visitations, including the facility’s visitation status and hours, total number of indoor and outdoor visits, total visitors and total visitation hour. All visitors must give the facility their name, phone number and address.

When deciding if they’d like to resume visits, facilities should considering the number of cases in their communities, staffing levels, access to testing and person protective equipment supplies.