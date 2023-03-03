Iron Rose Mercantile opens expanded location in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — Iron Rose Mercantile has brought its “boho chic” apparel, accessories and upcycled items to a new location in Middletown’s downtown area.
In May, Lisa Dethlefs and Susan Cox joined forces to create a combined business space coupled with their own shops on Middletown-Eaton Road in Madison Twp.
The front of the store features Dethlefs’ Iron Rose merchandise, and in the back behind a huge sliding barn door, is Cox’s “Shades of Chic” painting workspace for furniture and whole kitchen makeovers.
Less than a year later, Dethlefs said she was out of space and looking for place to expand. She found it just over the bridge in Middletown. Shades of Chic will remain in Madison Twp., she said.
“I moved because I needed a bigger space,” she said. Noting the new location at 1050 Central Ave. is double the size. “Honestly I did look at some other properties and locations in Hamilton. But when I walked in this space I fell in love with it.”
She said said her style is “very Nashville-like,” and the space evoked that feeling. Then she went to work transforming it with a artistic friend, painting the walls.
The store features an expanded clothing selection and a large “hat bar” where folks can DYI their own cowboy/boho hats. The hat designing sessions are very popular and with the new location, there is more space to accommodate people and adornments to “build your own hat.”
“I wanted it to be a destination. It is very unique,” Dethlefs said. “From the unique clothing that’s not in larger chain stores, to the hat bar and the decorations and displays, are all hand-picked from flea markets and antique malls. It is different from other boutiques because we repurpose and upcycle display items.”
Friday was the store’s soft opening with a grand opening planned for March 18.
Dethlefs said she is looking forward to being a part of upcoming Middletown merchant events and eventually grow the business with perhaps another location in a few years. There were are plans for pop up musicians and wine tastings for shoppers’ enjoyment.
Soon the Iron Rose will have online presence for ordering, she said.
About the Author