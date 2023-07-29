‘It’s about making people feel, look their best:’ Springfield owner opens boutique within med spa

A local med spa in Springfield has added a new boutique to its business, and it will soon expand in the basement.

Flawless Aesthetics, located at 1150 E. Home Road, opened up True Belle Boutique last weekend to help “make people feel and look their best,” said owner Heidi Thompson.

“I think it encompasses everything, not only women but what people are looking for. (To help) make them feel good,” said Thompson. “(It’s about) investing in ourselves. It doesn’t have to be Botox and filler, it can be massage therapy or taking time for facials, just making you feel good.”

The spa is a total of 22,000 square feet, not including the basement, with 1,000-square-feet for the boutique that includes women’s clothing items up to 3X and accessories.

Thompson, who started her business in 2022 at a location on Derr Road, said the med spa has grown to have 15 employees and is “upscale and beautiful.”

The spa offers services such as laser hair removal, Botox, filler, weight loss, estheticians, massage therapists, spray tans, IV hydration and more.

In a couple of months, Thompson said they will redo the basement for massage therapists and estheticians to move down there, and also include a sauna and cryotherapy machine.

“We are investing a lot for the basement... really expanding (it) to be very 5-star spa,” she said. “(We are) investing in the community... In the community, there’s nothing like that around.”

For more information, visit the website at flawlessaestheticsllc.com or True Belle Boutique Facebook page.