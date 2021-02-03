James M. Cox Foundation awards grants for food relief

“Hunger has always been a focus of need in our community, but even more so in the past year. We are elated to be able to support local organizations like The Foodbank, Inc. and The House of Bread in providing the necessary and inspiring services that they offer every day. No one should have to worry about where their next meal will come from and we are proud that the Dayton Daily News could take part in alleviating that need through the Cox Foundation. We will continue to shed light on these issues and encourage our community to assist in feeding our neighbors.”

The mission of The Foodbank is to relieve hunger in the community through a network of partner agencies by acquiring and distributing food. Food and related supplies are distributed to a network of pantries, community kitchens, shelters and other charitable programs, all of which support the health and development of food insecure individuals.

The House of Bread believes that no one deserves to go hungry. With over 30 years since the first meal was served, the House of Bread operates today with that very principle. They prevent hunger by offering a hot, nutritious, lunchtime meal seven days a week. Staff prepares meals each day, with mostly donated food, and serves as a bridge to beneficial community resources.