Jim Jordan remarks featured during opening night of RNC

“I love the president’s intensity and his willingness to fight. But what I also appreciate is something most Americans never see — how much he truly cares about people,” the congressman said.

Jordan has emerged in recent years as one of the president’s most loyal and vocal defenders in Congress. He also co-founded the Freedom Caucus in 2015, made up of conservative and libertarian House members.

Jordan represents the Ohio 4th Congressional district, which spans 14 counties. He was re-elected in 2018 with 65% of the vote. He is running for re-election against Democrat Shannon Freshour.

Freshour issued a statement Monday night regarding the remarks made by her opponent during the convention. She accused Jordan of having no desire to “preserve the values, principles or institutions that have made our nation great.”

“His speech tonight at the Republican National Convention only proves that he is serving a constituency of one, and that’s Donald Trump. Jordan is simply uninterested in the needs of everyday Ohioans,” she added.