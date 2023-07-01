Job fair aimed at older Clark County adults planned

A job fair aimed at Clark County’s older workforce will be held later this month.

The fair, sponsored by United Senior Services (USS) and Springfield Community Navigators, will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, at the downtown location at 125 W. Main St.

Maureen Fagans, USS executive director, said this fair is a great opportunity for those still interested in working to learn more about what positions are available in the community that fit their life.

“We have found that many older adults who are at retirement age aren’t necessarily ready to give up working completely and still benefit from the various aspects of employment, such as disposable income, social interaction and a sense of purpose,” she said.

Both sponsors will provide resources and support to older adults during the fair, which will feature feature a variety of local employers. Attendees will have the chance to interact directly with employers, learn about available positions and submit their resumes.

“We are avid believers that the mature workforce, those that are considered Baby Boomers and Gen Xers, are a strong asset to the local employer base for a variety of reasons, including experience, work ethic, reliability, loyalty, mentorship, adaptability, extensive networks and improved customer satisfaction,” said Keith Baldwin, with Springfield Community Navigators.

Along with employment opportunities for older adults, the fair will also feature several warehouse and manufacturing employers who have openings available for the younger workforce as well.

The free fair is open to everyone of all ages. Employers interested in participating or those with questions can call Baldwin at 937-232-9916.