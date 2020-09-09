Jobs alert: Walmart hiring hundreds for Monroe fulfillment center

Walmart is hosting a hiring event on Friday, with the goal of hiring 200 full-time positions to support its soon-to-be-completed fulfillment center in Monroe.
The event will be held Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 650 Gateway Blvd. in Monroe.
The company is looking to fill several positions, including outbound and inbound associates, asset protection, maintenance technicians/associates and quality assurance and systems associates to support its growing business.
Wages for full-time hourly associates range from $13.75 per hour to $15.75 per hour with shift and equipment operating premiums. All positions are considered full time - qualifying for benefits, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, a quarterly incentive program and access to a college degree for $1 a day.
Attendees will learn details on Walmart’s supply chain network, jobs available, benefits, the application process and have an opportunity to meet one on one with the management team. Applicants may have the opportunity to be hired on-the-spot with conditional job offers. Those interested can also apply for roles at careers.walmart.com.