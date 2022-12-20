dayton logo
Joe Burrplow: West Chester announces snow plow name contest winners

News
By
59 minutes ago

The West Chester Community Services Department has announced the winners of its Name That Plow contest.

Winning names were announced in a reception at the city’s Safety Service Center, during which contest winners took turns riding in the passenger seat of a snow plow.

Winning names include:

  • Iceman
  • Plowy McPlowface
  • Snow-Be-Gone Kenobi
  • KaPlow
  • Lightning McClean
  • Mr. Plow
  • Coldilocks
  • Joe Burrplow
  • Snow Place Like Home
  • Snowpocalypse Now
  • Betty WhiteOut
  • Mr. Holy Moly Snowy Blowy Zamboni
  • Catch my Drift
  • Snow Dozer
  • Snowminator

The city said that winning names will be emblazoned on the outside of its trucks for the 2022-23 winter snow season.

About the Author

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

