Jump in Ohio gas prices highest in nation after cold weather shuts down refineries

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
By Kristen Spicker
More than half the states see double-digit spike in gas prices

Gas prices in Ohio saw a weekly increase of $0.22, the most of any state in the U.S., after winter storms and cold temperatures closed refineries on the Gulf Coast and Midwest, according to AAA.

About 66% of states saw their average gas price jump by double digits, with the country reporting an average price of $2.63 per gallon. The 13-cent increase is the most expensive in the U.S. since October 2019.

“When close to 40% of U.S. crude production is offline because refineries are closed, there is going to be pain at the pump until operations resume,” said Kara Hitchens, AAA spokesperson. “The good news is the nearly two dozen impacted refiners are expected to restart operations this week, if they haven’t already. That means regular gasoline deliveries will resume and impacted stations will be re-fueled.”

As of Monday, Ohio’s average gas price was $2.64 per gallon, compared to $2.31 last month and $2.43 last year, according to AAA. In Dayton, the average was down a cent from Sunday at $2.60.

The states with the top 10 highest increase in gas prices include the following, according to AAA:

  1. Ohio: 22 cents
  2. Arizona: 21 cents
  3. Iowa: 19 cents
  4. Minnesota: 18 cents
  5. Georgia: 18 cents
  6. Michigan: 17 cents
  7. Wisconsin: 16 cents
  8. Nebraska: 16 cents
  9. Indiana: 16 cents
  10. Maryland: 15 cents

AAA reported that gas prices will be volatile until crude production is back to normal. While large spikes will likely subside, motorists should expect higher gas prices to stick around.

