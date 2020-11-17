JUST IN: Annual holiday light festival cancelled as coronavirus cases rise

WASHINGTON TWP. – The long-running holiday event Woodland Lights has been cancelled this year due to COVID-19.
The annual light festival that has attracted thousands for more than 25 years had been scheduled to open the day after Thanksgiving, but has been put on hold due to a rise in coronavirus cases, Washington Twp. announced today.
“We have a responsibility to protect the health and safety of our community,” Washington Twp. Trustee President Sharon Lowry said in a released statement.
“Hosting a large scale event that has the ability to contribute to the community spread of COVID-19 amongst our residents would be irresponsible,” she added. “This was not an easy decision to make. We are extremely disappointed that we are unable to host the event as we know that it is a time-honored tradition for so many people. But protecting our community is the absolute most important thing to us.”
Instead, different locations throughout the township will be decorated and illuminated throughout December, officials said.
A driving map will be available on the township website at https://www.washingtontwp.org/.