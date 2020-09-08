X

JUST IN: Business with nearly 1,900 Kettering jobs says employees to work from home after pandemic

Synchrony, a major employer in Kettering, has announced it will have its workforce performs their jobs at home after the COVID-19 pandemic ends. FILE
Synchrony, a major employer in Kettering, has announced it will have its workforce performs their jobs at home after the COVID-19 pandemic ends. FILE

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

Local News | 25 minutes ago
By Nick Blizzard

KETTERING – A major employer in the city has announced it will have its workforce perform jobs at home after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

Synchrony Financial, which has nearly 1,900 employees in Kettering, told its workers of that news today, said Lisa Lanspery, senior vice president of public relations for the Stamford, Conn-based company.

ExploreEARLIER: Centerville, Kettering change boundaries after county, state approval

While Synchrony employs about 17,000 workers globally, Ohio holds many of its jobs and Kettering is “one of the largest” locations, she said.

Synchrony is a premier consumer financial services company delivering financing programs across industries including retail, health, auto, travel and home, according to its website.

ExplorePOPULAR: Stein Mart loss has Kettering center eyeing ‘all spectrums’ to replace largest tenant

© 2020 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.