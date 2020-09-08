JUST IN: Business with nearly 1,900 Kettering jobs says employees to work from home after pandemic

KETTERING – A major employer in the city has announced it will have its workforce perform jobs at home after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.
Synchrony Financial, which has nearly 1,900 employees in Kettering, told its workers of that news today, said Lisa Lanspery, senior vice president of public relations for the Stamford, Conn-based company.
While Synchrony employs about 17,000 workers globally, Ohio holds many of its jobs and Kettering is “one of the largest” locations, she said.
Synchrony is a premier consumer financial services company delivering financing programs across industries including retail, health, auto, travel and home, according to its website.