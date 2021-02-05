Just in: Crocs to break ground for expansion soon

Initially, it was thought the company would have about 130 to 150 Dayton-area jobs. That number has been steadily rising, however, with Crocs employing right around 750 full-time jobs — and the likelihood of reaching 900 full-time jobs in the distribution center. Seasonal hiring can push the number even higher.

Rows of hanging Crocs in the first UK Crocs store on October 18, 2007 in London England. (Photo by Cate Gillon/Getty Images)

Crocs announced plans for the second distribution center in June.

The footwear company first announced in February 2019 plans to move its North American distribution operation from Ontario, Calif. to a site near Dayton International Airport.

“We’re excited about it,” Tecco said Thursday, referring to the new expansion. “It’s built around executing the long-range plan of the business and building out capacity to support the business for seven to 10 years.”

Dayton is one of the company’s bigger employment sites, with more workers than Crocs’ corporate office in Broomfield, Colo., said Ben Morrison, Crocs human resources director.

Crocs, best known for its varieties of clogs and sandals, has had a streak of sustained e-commerce growth.

“We had the right product, right place, right time,” Tecco said.