JUST IN: Dayton mayor warns ‘hammer’ is needed to combat COVID

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley today said too many people in the city aren’t taking the pandemic seriously and it’s time to get tough to change unsafe behaviors.
COVID-19 cases are increasing at an alarming rate across the state, and the arrival of colder weather means the next 10 weeks could be the most challenging period since the beginning of the outbreak, she said.
Too many people are letting their guard down, Whaley said, and more extreme measures are warranted to combat the spread of infection.
“We will have to use the hammer, because we cannot have uncontrolled spread of COVID,” Whaley said. “We’ll have some more announcements through the week, but we are very troubled by the amount of lack mask wearing in the city of Dayton, both outside and inside.”
Whaley’s “hammer” remark references a way of thinking about the different phases of a pandemic response, called the hammer and the dance.
The hammer is heavy and aggressive measures to get the outbreak under control and cases down as close to zero as possible.
The dance is a longer-term effort, with less harsh measures, to keep the virus contained until there is a vaccine.
Whaley said this summer was the dance, but the hammer likely is coming.
COVID-19 is way more serious and deadly than the flu, and people aren’t doing enough to stay safe, Whaley said.
“I don’t want to be the person that everyone dislikes and tell everyone that we have to do more and think of ways to do more to enforce, but we will do it because we are committed first and foremost to saving lives,” Whaley said.
“This is my plea to the community,” she said.