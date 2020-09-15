JUST IN: Movie theater in Yellow Springs closes

The theater’s staff, one full-time employee and about 20 part-time employees, will be furloughed indefinitely.

The board plans to reopen the theater sometime in 2021.

“We’re going to look at the trends, we’re going to see what happens with a potential vaccine ... with measures that are in place to help control the pandemic with or without a vaccine and we’re going to watch people’s comfort levels returning to similar types of venues,” Geisel said. “It’s not an easy decision and the decision was made just to protect the Little Art Theatre for the future.”