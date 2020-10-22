Karen Pence arrives in Tipp City to campaign for Trump

Second Lady Karen Pence’s motorcade arrived about 2:45 p.m. today for a campaign rally in Tipp City.
About 100 people were sitting and standing as they waited to hear Pence.
The event’s start time had been pushed back.
She was initially scheduled to appear at Cedar Springs Pavilion at 1 p.m., according to an announcement from President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence’s campaign.
More than 60 people initially were allowed inside the pavilion to wait for the event to start.
Karen Pence is among the latest to make a campaign stop in the Buckeye State. Her husband spoke at Lunken Airport in Cincinnati Wednesday evening and Donald Trump Jr. also made an appearance at Cedar Springs Pavilion at the end of September. Ivanka Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden also visit Ohio last week.