Kerry’s Cafe soft-launches brick-and-mortar Springfield restaurant this weekend

“We are just excited to bring business to the community and to bring business to this side of town,” she said.

The new location in Springfield Twp. has faced many delays due to water tank issues, Schooler said online.

This will be the third business venture for Schooler, as she opened a Kerry’s Cafe location at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in February that she said is doing “great business.” The Wright Patterson location is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Following the soft launch of this new business, Schooler hopes to eventually extend the hours and days the cafe will be open. As of right now, the hours are Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“The plan is in the works for the hours; we want to confirm a few things, and get the business up and running first before we decide to do anything,” she said.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

The new business will still feature popular drink menu items such as cold brews, lattes, teas, and hot chocolate. Popular summer items will still include refreshers, blended coffees, and boba. New to the boba scene will be Tapioca boba.

Another new menu item will be the dirty soda, coined by Schooler herself. The dirty soda will have a base of Dr. Pepper, strawberry syrup, vanilla syrup, and sweet cream. The Dr. Pepper dirty soda drink is something Schooler said was one of her favorites. Other dirty soda additions include rootbeer float and velvet cake.

Schoolers’ food menu includes cannoli, biscotti, scones, cookies and muffins. New breakfast items are being added, such as sandwiches, fresh toasted bagels, and English muffins.

Schooler said a lunch menu would be coming soon to the cafe.

Another addition is a new partnership with Youngs Dairy to sell ice cream, and a partnership with Le Torte Dolci to sell freshly baked treats.

Even with the new brick-and-mortar business being open, this is not the end for Kerry’s mobile cafe. Schooler said that she wants to keep the truck around and hopes to keep it open for upcoming events.

For more information visit www.kerryscafellc.com/.