Kettering Health COVID-19 vaccine clinics to continue as scheduled for the rest of the week

An employee of the vaccination centre of the Salzlandkreis injects a woman with a vaccination dose against the Corona virus in Stassfurt, Germany, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Parallel to the tightened Corona rules, vaccination has been intensified in the fight against the pandemic in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt. (Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/dpa via AP)
Credit: Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert

Local News | 52 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Kettering Health Network will have coronavirus vaccine clinics as scheduled through Sunday after heavy snowfall caused the provider to postpone some clinics earlier this week.

Clinics are scheduled for today, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Kettering Health will send out notice if any clinics or appointments need to be rescheduled

Vaccine appointments will continue at the following locations:

  • Beavercreek: Friday only
  • Dayton: Thursday through Saturday
  • Jamestown: Thursday through Sunday
  • Kettering: Thursday through Sunday
All vaccine appointments are full at this time.

Kettering Health and Premier Health both canceled vaccine clinics on Monday and Tuesday after heavy snow Monday and into Tuesday covered the roads, making travel difficult.

