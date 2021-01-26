Kettering Health updating policy to allow patients to have one visitor at a time

Kettering Health Network will allow patients to have one visitor at a time in an updated policy going into effect Wednesday morning.
Exceptions include:
- No visitation for outpatient testing, including noninvasive radiology testing, routine X-rays and lab studies
- Patients who need help due to mobility, interpretation or health care decision-making may have an additional assistance person
- Surgical patients younger than 18 years may have two visitors in the waiting and recovery area, but they are limited to parents or guardians
- Patients younger than 18 years can have two visitors in the emergency department and inpatient setting, but they are limited to parents or guardians
- No visitation is allowed for anyone younger than 18 years unless they are the parent or legal guardian of the patient
- End-of-life care situations will be handled on a case-by-case basis
A previous update in policy that went into effect on Jan. 18 only allowed one visitor per a patient’s stay.
The most recent update will go into effect at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26.