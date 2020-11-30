Kettering mayor: Holiday outfit for Christmas tree lighting will be ‘quite embarrassing’

KETTERING - This year’s Kettering Christmas tree lighting set for Friday will be a virtual event due to COVID-19.
But Kettering Mayor Don Patterson said those who tune in for the popular 6 p.m. event at Lincoln Park Civic Commons will witness a new twist – other than it being shown remotely due to the coronavirus.
“I will be decked out and ready to go in my holiday attire,” Patterson told city council members last week.
“Because this is virtual, I have not done that,” Patterson added. “So this isn’t something that you’ve seen before, and it’s quite embarrassing. So go ahead and join.”
The countdown for the tree lighting will start at 5:15 p.m. and can be viewed on Channel 6 as well as on PlayKettering’s Facebook page, city officials said.
The countdown will include performances by Fairmont High School musicians, activities by the city’s parks, recreation and cultural arts department, and a Christmas story read by Patterson.