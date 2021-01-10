‘She was unstoppable. She was loved.’ Kettering’s first female mayor dies at 93

Her husband said he is proud of her accomplishments. Marilou Smith created the “Start Your Engines” contest and display for Kettering’s 50th anniversary, served as a member of the Dayton Dialogue on Race Relations, led the south quadrant of marchers in a Martin Luther King Jr. march and co-hosted the Kettering-Oakwood MLK Jr. Breakfast.

She also helped Kettering win top honors in the America in Bloom competition by encouraging residents to maintain their lawns and plant flowers, Patterson said.

“It was a great achievement that she was elected to two terms as mayor. She was always very dedicated,” Thomas Smith said. “She’s had four loves in her life: love of God, family, the U.S.A. and Kettering.”

Her daughter, Stasia Shephard of Oakwood, said her mother was extremely well-liked as mayor, both by Kettering residents and those in neighboring communities.

“I’ve always seen mom as very selfless, whether it was taking food to a sick neighbor, or comforting a family member after losing a loved one. She was also very fair-minded. She always wanted to know both sides of the story,” said Shephard.

Survivors include her husband of 72 years, Thomas Smith; seven children; 13 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a sister. She was preceded by her brother and another sister.

A small graveside service was held at Calvary Cemetery. A memorial service will be held when it’s safe to gather again, possibly this summer.