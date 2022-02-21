Kings Island conducting job fair today

The popular Mason amusement park Kings Island is inviting the public to attend a job fair there today.
Applicants may apply for more than 5,000 positions to be filled for the park to operate this summer. The positions pay $15 to $18.50 per hour, Kings Island said a news release.
The job fair is from 2 to 6 p.m. in the human resource offices. It is happening today, Presidents Day, because many positions are filled by students, who have today off of school.
Open jobs include rides, merchandise, park services, food and beverage, aquatics, security, guest services and more.
To see more on this, go online to visitkingsisland.com/jobs.
In Other News
1
Bald eagles stuck in frozen German Twp. field
2
Newport Aquarium offers 100% free tuition to all employees
3
Springfield dodgeball tournament fundraiser looking for teams
4
El Caporal moves up the street into former Frisch’s location in Liberty...
5
Springfield area’s best pizza named at event: Winner named for second...