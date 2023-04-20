Kings Island implements chaperone policy due to ‘unruly’ behavior

Under this new policy, all guests ages 15 and younger must be accompanied by someone who is at least 21 years old. If they don’t have a chaperone they will not be able to enter the park after 4 p.m. If they are already inside, they will need a chaperone to be allowed to stay in the park for the evening.

According to the park, the chaperone must show a valid government-issued photo ID at the park entry. The rule also allows one chaperone per 10 guests. Children and teens who are caught not following the rule could be asked to leave the park. The rule applies to all Kings Island ticket and season pass holders, the park said.