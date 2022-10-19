Kings Island to announce new additions to park today

New additions to Kings Island amusement park in Mason will be announced today.
Director of Communications Chad Showalter said the announcement will be made through social media and on the park’s website at visitkingsisland.com.
“This year the park celebrated its 50th anniversary and is currently open weekends for Halloween Haunt and its family event, Tricks and Treats Fall Fest,” Showalter said.
This story will be updated when information has been released by Kings Island.
MORE ABOUT KI
13 haunted reasons to visit Kings Island before October ends
In Other News
1
Mason Symphony Orchestra offers sensory-friendly concert events for...
2
18-year-old Mason native invents water contamination detection device...
3
Cincinnati’s Duke Energy Convention Center renovation plan unveiled...
4
‘Baker Hotel’ singer William Clark Green to perform Friday at Lori’s...
5
‘Woogie’ will visit with children at Friday’s ‘The Legend of Sleepy...
About the Author