Krispy Kreme opens first Butler County location to long lines

Shannon Mohery, of West Chester, said she’s excited because the Butler County location is a lot closer than the Krispy Kreme in Cincinnati.

“We love Krispy Kreme,” she said. “They have great doughnuts.”

Krispy Kreme is located in the Tylersville Pointe shopping center, 7783 Tylersville Road.

The doughnut shop was built from the ground up on a 30,753 square-foot outlot at the Tylersville Pointe shopping center. FRONTIER Building oversaw the development of the 3,596 square-foot-project that includes a drive-through and 27 parking spaces.

Krispy Kreme is part of a $14 million renovation project that added a handful of new businesses and provided additional space to some of its existing tenants.

Tylersville Pointe has 8,000 square feet to the east side of Big Lots, which allowed the chain to carry out its new “Store of the Future” format, according to Bill Mees, director of development for Midland Atlantic, which purchased the shopping center in 2018.

Tylersville Pointe, formerly known as Kingsgate Plaza, had been under the same ownership for about 30 years before Midland Atlantic purchased it in 2018, Mees said.

Glazed doughnuts roll down a conveyor belt Tuesday morning at Krispy Kreme, the first Butler County location. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Sales at Krispy Kreme in West Chester, the first Butler County location, were brisk this morning on the first day the restaurant was open. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Krispy Kreme, the first Butler County location, was busy this morning on the first day the restaurant was open. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF