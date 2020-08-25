L Brands Kettering Call Center is looking for 1,000 new workers

Along with nearly every other business, the company has found itself challenged during the global pandemic. A possible deal to sell a majority stake in the Victoria’s Secret/PINK business to a private equity firm was derailed earlier this year.

And results have been impacted. Last week, L Brands reported that net sales of $2.319 billion for the quarter ended Aug. 1, 2020, a decrease of 20 percent compared to sales of $2.902 billion for the same quarter in 2019.

“The company’s stores were closed during periods of time throughout the second quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the business said in a release last week. “As of the end of the second quarter, most Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret stores in North America have reopened.

Those interested in applying for Kettering or other openings may go to https://careers.lb.com/.

The customer care center at 5959 Bigger Road in Kettering has operated for more than 25 years.

Mark Schwieterman, Kettering city manager, said L Brands has been a “great corporate community partner, and they have been for years.”

“We’re always very pleased they’re hiring folks out there at this site,” the city manager said.