Last local students having first day of school today

Springboro’s message to families started with health reminders — to check their children’s well-being in the morning and not to send students to school if they have a fever or other symptoms.

A few other schools were starting in hybrid models today.

Mad River students who chose in-person school are starting today and tomorrow, on alternating days. Students will be in class 2-3 days per week, with last names A-K starting Tuesday.

“As a reminder, all students are required to wear face coverings, bring a water bottle to school, and must maintain safe social and physical distancing while on the bus and in the building,” school officials reminded families Monday.

Valley View students who are attending in-person will only be in the school buildings 1-2 days per week, starting today.

Like most schools, Troy has some students fully online. For students who are in-person, Troy is on an adjustable model that depends on the county COVID-19 alert level. To start, Troy in-person students will attend five days a week.

But for Troy, the year starts with an issue that’s common to all school years. With schools lacking air conditioning, and high temperatures expected near 90, schools will let out two hours early both Tuesday and Wednesday.