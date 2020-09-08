Last local students having first day of school today

More than a dozen local school districts are starting classes either online or in-person today — the last ones to take the plunge into this coronavirus-affected school year. Most of these districts delayed their original mid-to-late August starts to give them more planning time.
In Kettering, Dayton, Northridge and Jefferson Twp., most students are beginning classes online today. The Dayton district starts amid the turmoil of large staff layoffs that are taking affect this week. Kettering has a small number of students studying or being taught at school, while most are at home.
“The goal, as we start the school year, is for every student to have a successful experience, whether they are at their workstation at home, receiving special services in the buildings or engaging in remote learning in small group settings in our schools,” Superintendent Scott Inskeep said in a letter to families last Friday.
For several other districts, today marks the return to the classroom for those families that chose in-person school (while others remain fully online). Among those with students coming to school buildings today are Fairborn, Springboro, Miamisburg, Franklin, Carlisle, Waynesville, Piqua and Milton-Union.
Fairborn sent out social media reminders last night of where to find supply lists for in-person students and how to log-in for remote students. Piqua asked families to post first-day of school pictures.
Springboro’s message to families started with health reminders — to check their children’s well-being in the morning and not to send students to school if they have a fever or other symptoms.
A few other schools were starting in hybrid models today.
Mad River students who chose in-person school are starting today and tomorrow, on alternating days. Students will be in class 2-3 days per week, with last names A-K starting Tuesday.
“As a reminder, all students are required to wear face coverings, bring a water bottle to school, and must maintain safe social and physical distancing while on the bus and in the building,” school officials reminded families Monday.
Valley View students who are attending in-person will only be in the school buildings 1-2 days per week, starting today.
Like most schools, Troy has some students fully online. For students who are in-person, Troy is on an adjustable model that depends on the county COVID-19 alert level. To start, Troy in-person students will attend five days a week.
But for Troy, the year starts with an issue that’s common to all school years. With schools lacking air conditioning, and high temperatures expected near 90, schools will let out two hours early both Tuesday and Wednesday.