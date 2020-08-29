Latest exhibition celebrating local artists opens at Middletown center

The annual exhibit was first sponsored by Gordon Hughes in memory of his wife, Betty Hughes, in 2003. Sponsored by David and Becky Hughes this year, the show will continue to honor the memory of Gordon and Betty Hughes.

“This exhibit was originally conceived to feature original artworks, either bringing together well-known local artists, or as a one-person exhibit, from someone noteworthy in his or her medium,” Dykes said.

Previous shows have included artists such as Don Dennis, Bruce Peters, Bill Rehse, Paul Melia, Steve Perucca, Bro. Joseph Barrish, Reggie Finkelman, Stephen Suchy, Mary Deas Wortley, Sharon Stolzenberger, Pat Brewer, Ron Bushhorn, and many others.

Groups showing art at the MAC have included eight regional Ohio Watercolor Society artists, Queen City Art Club and Jean Vance and Friends. One-person exhibitions have included Homer Hacker, Jack Howard, and Judge George Elliott.

The Hughes Family Annual Reunion Show can be viewed in the main exhibition hall. Hours are Monday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Guests should note that masks are required at the MAC, and visitors are expected to abide by social distancing guidelines. The Middletown Arts Center is an active participant in the Butler County Safety Pledge Program. For more information, go to www.middletownartscenter.com.