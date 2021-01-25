Lawmakers react to Sen. Rob Portman’s decision to not seek re-election

“I’ve known Senator Rob Portman since college,” said Ohio Sen. Niraj Antani, R-Miamisburg,. “He’s been a role model, a close mentor, & someone who’s always given me tough, sound advice. He is the pinnacle of a public servant and statesmen. Senator Portman, thank you for your service as you announce your retirement today.”

Congressman Mike Turner, OH-10, said that Portman will be greatly missed.

“Rob Portman has been a tremendous public servant for the state of Ohio whose bipartisanship, pragmatism, and strong record of results will be greatly missed in the Senate,” he said. “As numerous people have reached out to me, I will continue to look to the opportunity where I can best serve our community, state and country,” said Turner. “My priority remains putting my constituents first.”

Ohio Republican Party Chairman Jane Timken said Portman’s contribution to the country and Republican party over the last 30 years has been “invaluable.”

“His leadership and temperament will be missed in the halls of the U.S. Senate and amongst Ohio Republicans,” she said. “While we have huge shoes to fill in the U.S. Senate, I thank Senator Portman for his service and hope all Ohioans will join me in recognizing his accomplishments that furthered our great state.”

In his statement Monday, Portman mentioned a growing polarity in the nation’s politics, saying it’s “a problem that has gotten worse over the past few decades.”

Ohio Democratic Chairwoman Liz Walters called out Portman’s support of former President Trump and noted his announcement would make the 2022 race for the U.S. Senate seat “even more competitive.”

“Over the past four years, Rob Portman has been one of Donald Trump’s biggest defenders, so his attempt today to rewrite that history is ridiculous,” Walters said. “This is the guy who, when asked about Trump’s decision to attack peaceful protesters with tear gas, said he was ‘late for lunch.’ This is the guy who backed Mitch McConnell’s theft of a Supreme Court seat from President Barack Obama. If Portman wants to complain about the death of civility and the triumph of partisan gridlock, he should take a long, hard look in the mirror and think about what he wants to be his legacy.

“The truth is, Portman is looking at the same data we are -- the Ohio Senate seat was going to be a hard road for him, after he backed failed policies like the Trump tax scam and the Affordable Care Act repeal. In 2022 Ohioans want to send someone to the U.S. Senate who fights for them, not for special interests. This was always going to be a competitive race, and now it’s even more competitive.”