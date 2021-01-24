Light snow, freezing rain possible today, tomorrow

Most of the snow is expected before 2 p.m. and chances of rain will continue until 3 p.m. The area may see light wind and cloudy skies. Temperatures will range from 35 degrees to as low as 30 degrees tonight.

Rain and freezing rain is expected tomorrow, particularly before 10 a.m. The day may be windy and temperatures will be slightly warmer, ranging from 39 degrees to 35 degrees. Most of the rain is expected to end before 1 a.m. tomorrow night.